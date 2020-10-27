5-building Virginia medical office park sells for $12M
A five-building property in Richmond, Va., changed hands for $12 million on Oct. 15, according to Richmond Bizsense.
Commercial real estate firm Feldman Bergin Properties purchased the Richmond Business and Medical Center — a 9.7-acre medical office park spanning nearly 106,000 square feet — from The Premier Cos., which is also a commercial real estate firm.
The property is 92 percent occupied. Tenants include Dominion Eye Associates, Insight Physicians and the Cataract & Refractive Surgery Center.
