5 biggest-budget MOB sales in 2 months

Here is a recap of five medical office building sales that have had the biggest price tags in the last two months, as reported by Becker's since July 3:

1. A medical office building in Tacoma, Wash., sold for $32.6 million to an entity affiliated with Healthcare Realty.

2. A medical office building in Cincinnati sold for $40 million to Varde Partners, an investment firm based in Minneapolis. The facility is occupied by the Cincinnati Eye Institute.

3. A medical office building in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., sold for $31.8 million to Anchor Healthcare Properties. An ASC run by physician-owned Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota with two operating rooms for orthopedic, podiatry, joint replacement and spinal surgery procedures, will be built out in the building soon.

4. A four-story medical office building in East Sacramento, Calif., sold for $45.55 million to Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment firm Welltower. About 80% of the facility is leased to Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

5. AW Property Co., a North Palom Beach, Fla.-based real estate investment firm, purchased six medical office buildings in Greensboro, N.C., for $73 million. The six buildings are all either fully or partially leased by Greensboro-based Cone Health.