ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Ohio medical building sells for $40M

Claire Wallace -  

A medical office building in Cincinnati has sold for $40 million, the region's most expensive publicly disclosed office transaction of the year, according to an Aug. 12 report from the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The building is fully occupied by the Cincinnati Eye Institute, whose parent company was acquired for $600 million by St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners in 2021.

The 113,723-square-foot building houses an outpatient surgical center and medical offices and sold for more than $351 per square foot. The building last sold in 2005 for $9.7 million.

Varde Partners, an investment firm based in Minneapolis, purchased the building from Milwaukee-based Physicians Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast