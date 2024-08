A medical office building in Tacoma, Wash., has sold for $32.6 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from The Registry.

The structure was purchased by an entity affiliated with Healthcare Realty. The seller was affiliated with the same firm in what appears to be an equity deal, according to the report.

The building spans 65,832 square feet and was built in 2007. Healthcare Realty owns and operates about 673 outpatient medical facilities across the country.