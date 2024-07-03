North Carolina medical buildings sell for $73M

A Florida-based real estate investment firm has purchased six medical office buildings in Greensboro, N.C., for $73 million, according to a July 2 report from the Triad Business Journal.

The six buildings are all either fully or partially leased by Greensboro-based Cone Health. Healthcare Realty Trust sold all six facilities to the investment group, AW Property Co.

AW Property has more than 30 medical office buildings across the Southeast, including seven in North Carolina.

The company is now looking to hire three people in Greensboro to manage its properties, according to the report.

The largest purchase was a group of three buildings that comprise the Church Street Medical Center and were sold for $45.2 million. Tenants of the 146,748-square-foot facility include Cone Health, Winston-Salem-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Durham, N.C.-based Duke Children's and Labcorp.

AW Property also purchased a 25,936-square-foot building housing Cone Health's foot and ankle center, Gate City Dental and BenchMark Physical Therapy.

It also paid $9.06 million for a 27,786-square-foot building housing Cone Health Guilford Neurologic Associates and Cone Health Neurorehabilitation Center.

The sixth building, totaling 39,140 square feet, was sold for $9.06 million and houses Cone Health's outpatient behavioral health and Greensboro OB-GYN Associates.