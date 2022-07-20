4 ASCs acquired by corporations in 2022

As ASCs are becoming popular investments among both physicians and corporations, more ASCs across the country are partnering with or being acquired by larger ventures.

Here are four ASCs that have been acquired so far in 2022:

1. $350M portfolio with ASC recapitalized by new medical property joint venture

Remedy Medical Properties invested in a 23-property healthcare portfolio owned by MedProperties in February. The $350 million joint venture portfolio contains medical office buildings, rehabilitation hospitals and an ASC.

2. Firm aims to raise $10.8M in equity from Arizona ASC building

Capital Square, an investment firm, acquired an ASC in Yuma, Ariz., in February. The ASC was built in 2021, and the surgery center was intended for a cardiovascular practice. The firm is hoping to raise $10.8 million in equity from the investment.

3. Medical office building housing orthopedic ASC sells for $24.9M

Principal Real Estate Investors acquired a 59,205-square-foot medical building in February that also holds an ASC. The property was sold for $24.9 million by a joint venture that includes a subsidiary of Shields Healthcare Group.

4. Christus Health ASC acquired in Louisiana

In June, Montecito Medical acquired an ASC in Shreveport, La. The 7,064-square foot building has two operating rooms and a number of speciality services, including podiatry and urology.