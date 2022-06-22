Christus Health ASC acquired in Louisiana

Healthcare real estate company Montecito Medical has acquired an ASC building in Shreveport, La.

The 7,064-square-foot property is fully leased to Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, Montecito said June 16. Christus Surgery Center-Shreveport is a multispecialty ASC with two operating rooms that offer services in podiatry, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, general breast surgery, urology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and dental surgery.

The ASC is situated 7.5 miles south of downtown Shreveport. The acquisition of the ASC property continues Montecito's expansion in Louisiana.