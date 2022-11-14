$30M in ASC transactions in 15 days

Here are three ASC transactions since Nov. 1 totaling more than $30 million:

1. Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD.

2. A Youngstown, Ohio-based ophthalmology office and ASC were acquired for $5.8 million. The property housing Lee Eye Center and Surgery Center was purchased by a Bala Cynwyd, Pa.-based LLC.

3. A medical office building in Braintree, Mass., was acquired for $15.1 million. The 47,530-square-foot building was acquired by Anchor Health Properties.