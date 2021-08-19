3 pivotal ASC transactions

Two health systems have recently acquired ASCs, signaling an accelerating trend of consolidation.

Here are three ASC transactions to know:

1. The physician-owned, Amherst-based Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York sold a majority stake to Catholic Health. The 30,000-square-foot ASC performed 27,000 procedures last year from its six operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

2. Cleveland Clinic purchased a two-medical building project featuring a surgery center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $52.5 million. The 100,000-square-foot Tradition Healthpark was developed by the seller, St. Petersburg, Fla.-based developer Optimal Outcomes.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare sold five of its hospitals in Florida. The deal did not include Tenet's Florida ASCs, run by Tenet's ambulatory arm United Surgical Partners International — further signaling Tenet's focus on scaling up its ASCs.