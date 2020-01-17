3 New York health systems bank on surgery centers, partnerships to boost finances

A number of New York hospitals are betting on surgery center projects and physician group integrations to maximize their profits and income in 2020, Buffalo Business First reports.

Three hospitals with surgery center plans in the pipeline:

1. After successfully acquiring and growing a surgery center in Orchard Park last year, Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health is planning another surgery center project for 2020. The system also intends to integrate physician practices into its Trinity Medical Group.

2. Buffalo-based Kaleida Health is expanding its surgery center with Western New York Urology Associates, a group with 11 locations throughout the area. The system is also focusing this year on adapting to the movement of care from hospitals to homes and ambulatory surgery facilities, Kaleida Health CEO Jody Lomeo told Buffalo Business First.

3. Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Hospital plans on recruiting more surgeons to its Lockport surgery center, which offers urgent and primary care services. The surgery center's high volume of patients was a highlight for the hospital last year, when it filed for bankruptcy and shut down one of its campuses.

