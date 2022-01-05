$13M Georgia ASC property sold

The building housing Henry Surgery Center in McDonough, Ga., has sold for $13 million to Remedy Investments.

Orlando, Fla.-based real estate investment group Grover Corlew constructed the building for Resurgens Orthopaedics, the largest orthopedic group in Georgia. The facility, completed in December 2020, was the sixth building Grover Corlew built for Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, the company said Jan. 1.

The 31,326-square-foot facility also houses a clinic and physical therapy services. Capital Anesthesia is also located in the building.

"Henry Surgery Center is a signature, high-quality facility with the most advanced technologies," Mark Corlew, a partner at Grover Corlew, said in a Jan. 1 news release. "We are proud of the fact that we identified this property and completed the building in record time, bringing quality healthcare services close to home for the residents of McDonough."