10 things you need to know about AmSurg in 2021

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg acquires, develops and operates ASCs with physician groups and has been a key player in the ASC industry for decades.

Here are 10 things to know about one of the biggest surgery center management companies:

AmSurg owns 257 ASCs in 34 states and Washington, D.C., and partners with around 2,000 physicians as of Jan. 1, 2021. Founded in 1992, AmSurg originally focused primarily on endoscopy and eye centers, but the chain now includes orthopedic centers like the Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Ocala (Fla.) and Phoenix-based OrthoArizona. AmSurg merged with Nashville, Tenn.-based physician service provider Envision in 2016, creating one of the nation's largest providers. The company accounts for around 15 percent of Envision's revenue, according to a 2018 Moody's report. Private equity firm KKR acquired Envision in 2018 for $9.9 billion. Jeff Snodgrass was tapped to serve as president of AmSurg in 2020. Mr. Snodgrass previously served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners. Before Mr. Snodgrass, AmSurg was headed by former CEO Christopher Holden, who held the role of president, CEO and director until 2020. Mr. Holden added the role of CEO of Envision Healthcare after the 2016 merger. Envision selected Henry Howe to replace Wes Booysen as CFO in December 2020, who stepped down for personal reasons. The company also appointed a chief accounting officer, a chief people and culture officer, senior vice president of people and government affairs and a senior vice president of communications, according to a Dec. 11 press release. The 2018 Moody's report outlined Envision’s expected "targeted" strategy toward acquisitions and detailed uncertainty around AmSurg — asserting that Envision could sell AmSurg for around $3 billion to $3.5 billion. The report said AmSurg's sale could reach multiples of 12 times to 14 times EBITDA and generate proceeds of minority interest around $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. In October 2020, Envision reached a multiyear, statewide agreement with both Cigna and Humana in Florida. The Humana deal gives members in-network access to more than 6,000 Envision Healthcare clinics, while the Cigna deal allowed more than 6,000 Envision clinicians to remain in-network for Cigna's commercial and exchange plan. AmSurg is a leading colonoscopy provider and published findings in 2020 that showed nearly 200,000 Americans missed their colonoscopies that year. After the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force proposed guidance to lower the recommended colorectal cancer screening age to 45, AmSurg medical staff lead Jay Popp spoke to Becker's ASC Review about how the guidelines could aid in colorectal cancer prevention.

