10 numbers showing Surgical Care Affiliates' strength

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates is among the three largest ASC chains in the U.S., and it has plans for further growth this year.

The company is part of Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group.

Ten numbers reflecting how big SCA is:

1. SCA has more than 250 surgical facilities in its network.

2. Since its founding in 1982, SCA has grown to more than 10,000 teammates.

3. SCA has 8,500 physicians in its network, including 1,000 physicians added last year. Optum reported plans to add 10,000 physicians to its network this year.

4. The chain's ASCs serve almost 1 million patients annually.

5. In the first nine months of 2020, the company's new surgeon affiliations jumped 25 percent.

6. Last year, the company's surgery centers added 40 new service lines.

7. Sixty SCA facilities were named among Newsweek's "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021" list.

8. SCA has partnerships with 12 large health systems across the U.S.

9. SCA facilities generate more than $2 billion in revenue for Optum.

10. Sixty-five percent of SCA's centers have at least one value-based contract.

