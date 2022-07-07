4 supply chain updates to keep an eye on

Here are some recent supply chain developments as of July 7.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health tapped industry cloud company Infor to move its supply chain and financial applications to Amazon Web Services. Citing a lack of childproof packaging, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 137,300 units of acetaminophen from Walgreens. The CPSC issued the recall with the caution of "a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children." No incidents or injuries have been reported. Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International, a healthcare device manufacturer that makes products such as hospital beds, syringes and intensive care unit patient-monitoring systems, notified hospitals in April of a shortage of valve sets. Baxter said the main issue is a shortage of resin, a component in plastic, because of high costs. Bavarian Nordic, the nation's main supplier for the only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, isn't running at full capacity due to construction on one of the vaccine manufacturer's plants, which isn't expected to operate again until the end of summer. This could delay the monkeypox response for months.