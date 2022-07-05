Amazon healthcare moves: 10 things for ASCs to know

Here are 10 Amazon healthcare moves since May 27 for ASC leaders to know:

1. Amazon Web Services is set to flourish as the IT sector shifts to the cloud, a tech analyst and its CEO say.

2. Amazon Web Services partnered with Chicago startup incubator Matter to bring foreign healthcare companies to the U.S. and help them with strategy, technology and scaling their operations.

3. Amazon named Doug Herrington CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

4. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health tapped industry cloud company Infor to move its supply chain and financial applications to Amazon Web Services.

5. Companies, including Amazon, that have declared they will pay for employees' travel expenses to get out-of-state abortions could be opening themselves up to lawsuits.

6. Amazon Web Services launched a healthcare accelerator to boost startups that focus on health equity.

7. Geisinger tapped Amazon as its strategic cloud provider and plans to transition its entire digital portfolio of more than 400 applications and numerous workflows to Amazon Web Services.

8. Boston-based Tufts Medicine worked with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services.

9. Amazon is seeking to hire a healthcare engagement adviser to work in its AWS HIPAA compliance program.

10. Dave Clark, Amazon's Worldwide Consumer CEO resigned July 1 after spending 23 years with the company.