4 ASC quality reporting resources

There are several resources available for ASCs to measure their quality through surveys and evaluations.

Here are four quality reporting resources for ASCs:

1. Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Clinical & Operational Benchmarking Survey

The Clinical & Operational Benchmarking Survey includes data on volume, quality, operational measures, outcomes, participation and more. ASCs can submit their data for the first quarter of 2021 by April 30, or for the second quarter by July 31. The survey is open to the entire ASC community for a subscription fee. 2021 subscribers also receive a "Benchmarking Basics for ASCs" guide.

2. The Leapfrog Group's ASC survey

The Leapfrog Group's ASC survey is free and open for submissions from ASCs until July 31. The company recently made several changes to the survey after criticism from ASC administrators on the survey's accuracy. The survey assesses the safety and quality of ASCs — its measures are determined by a panel of experts.

3. The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's annual Quality Roadmap report

The AAAHC Quality Roadmap provides an annual analysis of data from more than 1,250 surveys. The 2020 report was conducted against AAAHC's 2018 standards, which were applied in 2019. The association releases a report detailing areas of high and low compliance for accredited ASCs, Medicare deemed status ASCs and office-based surgery facilities. Past reports are available for free download.

4. ASC Quality Collaboration report

While the ASC Quality Collaboration reports have not yet been posted for 2020 due to the final stages of testing and data compilation being completed, the free quarterly report is compiled from voluntarily reported data provided by ASCs nationwide.

