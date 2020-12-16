Wyoming hospital turns to surgery center to help with COVID-19 capacity issues

Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Memorial Hospital trustees allowed uncredentialed surgeons to shift procedures to Powder River Surgery Center to keep operating as the hospital readies to turn its operating rooms into COVID-19 patient overflow spaces, The Sheridan Press reported Dec. 15.

Hospital trustees approved the plan to shift procedures to the Gillette-based surgery center Dec. 11. Campbell County Memorial Hospital expects to convert its surgical space into COVID-19 care spaces. As more COVID-19 patients fill the hospital, space is at a premium.

The hospital has also had staffing issues during the pandemic. On average, 80 to130 employees have been sick or on quarantine during the last few months. To alleviate pressure on its staff, the Wyoming Army National Guard allocated 10 soldiers to assist with nonmedical jobs and the hospital has used some of its CARES Act money to bring in traveling medical personnel.

Powder River Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgical facility affiliated with the health system.

