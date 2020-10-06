Wisconsin hospital increases visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare implemented strict visitor restrictions in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, Fox11News reports.

The hospital banned visitors in most instances. Patients in family birthing centers can have one visitor the entire stay, and patients receiving end-of-life services can also have visitors. Minors can also be accompanied by one parent.

ThedaCare also implemented screening and mask requirements.

The hospital's clinics and surgery centers also implemented the restrictions.

