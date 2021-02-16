Winter weather continues to wreak havoc; more ASC closures expected
As winter weather batters the Southern U.S., several ASCs are closed Feb. 16 for the safety of patients and staff.
Here's a list of ASCs or outpatient surgery centers that are closed today:
- Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tenn., according to local NBC affiliate WMC
- Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, according to local NBC affiliate WMC
- Wabash Valley Surgery Center in Terre Haute, Ind., according to mywabashvalley.com
- North Mississippi Health Services' Center for Digestive Health in Tupelo, Miss., according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
- North Mississippi Surgery Center in Tupelo, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
- North Mississippi Retina Center in Tupelo, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
- North Mississippi Surgery Clinic in West Point, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
- Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's surgery clinic in Fort Hood, Texas, according to fox44news.com
- University Health ExpressMed's ASC in San Antonio, according to local NBC affiliate News4SA
- Hendrick Surgery Center in Brownwood, Texas, according to brownwoodnews.com
- Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center in Dallas, according to Focus Daily News
Note: List is not exhaustive.
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.