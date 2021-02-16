Winter weather continues to wreak havoc; more ASC closures expected

As winter weather batters the Southern U.S., several ASCs are closed Feb. 16 for the safety of patients and staff.

Here's a list of ASCs or outpatient surgery centers that are closed today:

Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tenn., according to local NBC affiliate WMC

Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, according to local NBC affiliate WMC

Wabash Valley Surgery Center in Terre Haute, Ind., according to mywabashvalley.com

North Mississippi Health Services' Center for Digestive Health in Tupelo, Miss., according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Mississippi Surgery Center in Tupelo, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Mississippi Retina Center in Tupelo, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Mississippi Surgery Clinic in West Point, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's surgery clinic in Fort Hood, Texas, according to fox44news.com

University Health ExpressMed's ASC in San Antonio, according to local NBC affiliate News4SA

Hendrick Surgery Center in Brownwood, Texas, according to brownwoodnews.com

Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center in Dallas, according to Focus Daily News

Note: List is not exhaustive.

