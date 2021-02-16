Winter weather continues to wreak havoc; more ASC closures expected 

As winter weather batters the Southern U.S., several ASCs are closed Feb. 16 for the safety of patients and staff.

Here's a list of ASCs or outpatient surgery centers that are closed today:

  • Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tenn., according to local NBC affiliate WMC
  • Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, according to local NBC affiliate WMC
  • Wabash Valley Surgery Center in Terre Haute, Ind., according to mywabashvalley.com
  • North Mississippi Health Services' Center for Digestive Health in Tupelo, Miss., according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 
  • North Mississippi Surgery Center in Tupelo, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 
  • North Mississippi Retina Center in Tupelo, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 
  • North Mississippi Surgery Clinic in West Point, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
  • Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's surgery clinic in Fort Hood, Texas, according to fox44news.com 
  • University Health ExpressMed's ASC in San Antonio, according to local NBC affiliate News4SA
  • Hendrick Surgery Center in Brownwood, Texas, according to brownwoodnews.com  
  • Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center in Dallas, according to Focus Daily News

Note: List is not exhaustive.

