Who leads the biggest ASC companies? 14 leaders to know
Here are 14 leaders from five major ASC companies to know in 2021:
Surgery Partners
Wayne DeVeydt, executive chair of the board
Eric Evans, CEO
Tom Cowhey, executive vice president and CFO
Surgical Care Affiliates
Caitlin Zulla, CEO
Winborne Macphail, COO
Jeff Strauss, president
USPI
Ronald Rittenmeyer, CEO and executive chair of Tenet Healthcare
Saum Sutaria, MD, president and COO of Tenet Healthcare
Amsurg
Jeff Snodgrass, president
Nina Goins, vice president
HCA Healthcare
Sam Hazen, CEO
Michael Cuffe, president of the physician services group
Jane Englebright, PhD, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive
A. Bruce Moore, president of service line and operations integration
