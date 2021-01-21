Who leads the biggest ASC companies? 14 leaders to know

Here are 14 leaders from five major ASC companies to know in 2021:

Surgery Partners

Wayne DeVeydt, executive chair of the board

Eric Evans, CEO

Tom Cowhey, executive vice president and CFO

Surgical Care Affiliates

Caitlin Zulla, CEO

Winborne Macphail, COO

Jeff Strauss, president

USPI

Ronald Rittenmeyer, CEO and executive chair of Tenet Healthcare

Saum Sutaria, MD, president and COO of Tenet Healthcare

Amsurg

Jeff Snodgrass, president

Nina Goins, vice president

HCA Healthcare

Sam Hazen, CEO

Michael Cuffe, president of the physician services group

Jane Englebright, PhD, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive

A. Bruce Moore, president of service line and operations integration

