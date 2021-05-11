Which states are recovering from unemployment claims the quickest?

South Dakota and South Carolina are experiencing the quickest workforce recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vermont and Alaska are experiencing the slowest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify which states' workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Here are the states in order of whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest:

  1. South Dakota
  2. South Carolina
  3. New Hampshire
  4. North Carolina
  5. Kansas
  6. Florida
  7. Arizona
  8. Minnesota
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Washington
  11. Maine
  12. New Jersey
  13. Arkansas
  14. Michigan
  15. Nebraska
  16. Louisiana
  17. Illinois
  18. Iowa
  19. Indiana
  20. Kentucky
  21. Hawaii
  22. Missouri
  23. North Dakota
  24. Maryland
  25. Georgia
  26. Mississippi
  27. Tennessee
  28. Montana
  29. Colorado
  30. California
  31. Massachusetts
  32. Connecticut
  33. Alabama
  34. Nevada
  35. New York
  36. Oregon
  37. Wisconsin
  38. New Mexico
  39. Utah
  40. District of Columbia
  41. Ohio
  42. Virginia
  43. Wyoming
  44. Texas
  45. Idaho
  46. Oklahoma
  47. Rhode Island
  48. Delaware
  49. West Virginia
  50. Alaska
  51. Vermont

