Which states are recovering from unemployment claims the quickest?

South Dakota and South Carolina are experiencing the quickest workforce recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vermont and Alaska are experiencing the slowest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify which states' workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Here are the states in order of whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest:

South Dakota South Carolina New Hampshire North Carolina Kansas Florida Arizona Minnesota Pennsylvania Washington Maine New Jersey Arkansas Michigan Nebraska Louisiana Illinois Iowa Indiana Kentucky Hawaii Missouri North Dakota Maryland Georgia Mississippi Tennessee Montana Colorado California Massachusetts Connecticut Alabama Nevada New York Oregon Wisconsin New Mexico Utah District of Columbia Ohio Virginia Wyoming Texas Idaho Oklahoma Rhode Island Delaware West Virginia Alaska Vermont

