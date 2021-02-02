Where health systems cut jobs in the past 2 months

Health systems across the U.S. are facing a tough financial reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and some are reducing their workforce as a result.

Below are four health systems that have announced job cuts since December.

1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health announced plans to cut 200 nonclinical positions at the end of January. The health system made the cuts to realign and become more efficient. It may need to make further cuts later this year.

2. At the end of January, Baylor Scott & White Health said it will outsource, lay off or retrain 1,700 employees in IT, billing, revenue cycle management and other support services. The Dallas-based health system will eliminate 600 to 650 positions.

3. Nemours Children's Health System in Orlando, Fla., announced plans to reduce its workforce by 3 percent to 4 percent after fourth-quarter patient volumes decreased, according to a Jan. 14 report in the Orlando Sentinel.

4. Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., eliminated 15 leadership positions in December due to financial pressure associated with COVID-19 and said it would eliminate an additional 41 positions in March, according to a My Little Falls news report.

