What's next for Surgery Partners in 2024

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has maintained its position as one of the leading ASC management companies in the U.S. this year, and given its activity so far, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Here are five updates on Surgery Partners for ASC leaders to know:

1. Surgery Partners teamed with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to develop ASC joint ventures across the state earlier this year. The company also acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., and formed a partnership with New York City-based Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center.

2. Surgery Partners' second-quarter revenues jumped 14.2% year over year, hitting $762.1 million.

3. The company has a network of more than 200 locations across 33 states, as well as more than 4,600 affiliated physicians. As of June 30, its ASC network consists of 167 facilities.

4. Given the group's financial success in 2024 so far, Surgery Partners raised its full-year guidance to more than $3 billion in revenue and more than $508 million in adjusted EBITDA.

5. Several groups, including UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum, are vying to acquire Surgery Partners, with the transaction reportedly in its early stages. Private equity firm TPG is another group competing to purchase the company.