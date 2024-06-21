ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Largest ASC chains by number of physicians

Tenet Healthcare's United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the country both by centers and number of physicians. 

Here are the largest ASC chains by number of affiliated physicians:

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 11,000+ physicians

2. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 9,200+ physicians

3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 4,600+ physicians

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 3,400+ physicians

5. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 3,000+ physicians

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 2,220 physicians

