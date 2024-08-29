ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

​What's new with Kelsey-Seybold?

Paige Haeffele -  

Here are three updates on Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, as reported by Becker's since April 15:

1. Kelsey-Seybold temporarily closed its ASCs in Houston and Springwoods Village in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. 

2. Kelsey-Seybold expressed interest in purchasing an in-development ASC in Webster, Texas.

3. Kelsey-Seybold opened its expanded Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center after renovating  the existing building and adding a second, 135,000-square-foot building with shelled space for a future ASC.

