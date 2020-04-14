WellSpan Health using surgery center for '100 Million Mask Challenge'

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health joined the American Hospital Association's "100 Million Mask Challenge," which aims to address personal protective equipment challenges, the Gettysburg Times reports.

What you should know:

1. AHA started the challenge to call on manufacturers, businesses and individuals to produce protective gear.

2. WellSpan is collecting donations across an array of sites in Pennsylvania including at the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center in Hanover, Pa.

3. WellSpan has also created patterns for individuals to make surgical masks to donate. They are available here.

