Weekly unemployment claims, state by state

Thousands of Americans are still filing unemployment insurance claims every week, even with a declining unemployment rate. 

In the first week of August, California saw the highest number of unemployment insurance claims, while South Dakota saw the lowest, according to a report from Statista. 

Here are unemployment insurance claims per state for the week of Aug. 6 in ascending order: 

1. South Dakota: 119 

2. Wyoming: 202 

3. Vermont: 217 

4. North Dakota: 219 

5. Delaware: 317 

6. New Hampshire: 346 

7. Montana: 417 

8. Maine: 423 

9. District of Columbia: 498 

10. New Mexico: 605

11. Nebraska: 623 

12. West Virginia: 765 

13. Rhode Island: 859 

14. Alaska: 859 

15. Idaho: 884 

16. Kansas: 979

17. Mississippi: 1,106 

18. Hawaii: 1,194 

19. Utah: 1,263 

20. Arkansas: 1,387 

21. Maryland: 1,459 

22. Kentucky: 1,590 

23. Iowa: 1,677

24. Louisiana: 1,915 

25. Nevada: 2,249 

26. Colorado: 2,408 

27. Minnesota: 2,552

28. Missouri: 2,568 

29. Tennessee: 2,687 

30. South Carolina: 2,701 

31. Virginia: 2,730 

32. Alabama: 3,000 

33. Arizona: 3,136 

34. Oregon: 3,424

35. North Carolina: 3,581 

36. Wisconsin: 3,647 

37. Oklahoma: 3,648 

38. Washington: 4,057 

39. Indiana: 4,690 

40. Georgia: 5,474 

41. Michigan: 5,528 

42. Florida: 5,656

43. Illinois: 6,856 

44. Pennsylvania: 7,101

45. Connecticut: 7,460 

46. New Jersey: 7,480 

47. Ohio: 7,737 

48. Massachusetts: 8,773 

49. New York: 13,602 

50. Texas: 14,451

51. California: 44,076

