Weekly unemployment claims, state by state

Thousands of Americans are still filing unemployment insurance claims every week, even with a declining unemployment rate.
In the first week of August, California saw the highest number of unemployment insurance claims, while South Dakota saw the lowest, according to a report from Statista.
Here are unemployment insurance claims per state for the week of Aug. 6 in ascending order:
1. South Dakota: 119
2. Wyoming: 202
3. Vermont: 217
4. North Dakota: 219
5. Delaware: 317
6. New Hampshire: 346
7. Montana: 417
8. Maine: 423
9. District of Columbia: 498
10. New Mexico: 605
11. Nebraska: 623
12. West Virginia: 765
13. Rhode Island: 859
14. Alaska: 859
15. Idaho: 884
16. Kansas: 979
17. Mississippi: 1,106
18. Hawaii: 1,194
19. Utah: 1,263
20. Arkansas: 1,387
21. Maryland: 1,459
22. Kentucky: 1,590
23. Iowa: 1,677
24. Louisiana: 1,915
25. Nevada: 2,249
26. Colorado: 2,408
27. Minnesota: 2,552
28. Missouri: 2,568
29. Tennessee: 2,687
30. South Carolina: 2,701
31. Virginia: 2,730
32. Alabama: 3,000
33. Arizona: 3,136
34. Oregon: 3,424
35. North Carolina: 3,581
36. Wisconsin: 3,647
37. Oklahoma: 3,648
38. Washington: 4,057
39. Indiana: 4,690
40. Georgia: 5,474
41. Michigan: 5,528
42. Florida: 5,656
43. Illinois: 6,856
44. Pennsylvania: 7,101
45. Connecticut: 7,460
46. New Jersey: 7,480
47. Ohio: 7,737
48. Massachusetts: 8,773
49. New York: 13,602
50. Texas: 14,451
51. California: 44,076