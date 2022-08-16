Weekly unemployment claims, state by state

Thousands of Americans are still filing unemployment insurance claims every week, even with a declining unemployment rate.

In the first week of August, California saw the highest number of unemployment insurance claims, while South Dakota saw the lowest, according to a report from Statista.

Here are unemployment insurance claims per state for the week of Aug. 6 in ascending order:

1. South Dakota: 119

2. Wyoming: 202

3. Vermont: 217

4. North Dakota: 219

5. Delaware: 317

6. New Hampshire: 346

7. Montana: 417

8. Maine: 423

9. District of Columbia: 498

10. New Mexico: 605

11. Nebraska: 623

12. West Virginia: 765

13. Rhode Island: 859

14. Alaska: 859

15. Idaho: 884

16. Kansas: 979

17. Mississippi: 1,106

18. Hawaii: 1,194

19. Utah: 1,263

20. Arkansas: 1,387

21. Maryland: 1,459

22. Kentucky: 1,590

23. Iowa: 1,677

24. Louisiana: 1,915

25. Nevada: 2,249

26. Colorado: 2,408

27. Minnesota: 2,552

28. Missouri: 2,568

29. Tennessee: 2,687

30. South Carolina: 2,701

31. Virginia: 2,730

32. Alabama: 3,000

33. Arizona: 3,136

34. Oregon: 3,424

35. North Carolina: 3,581

36. Wisconsin: 3,647

37. Oklahoma: 3,648

38. Washington: 4,057

39. Indiana: 4,690

40. Georgia: 5,474

41. Michigan: 5,528

42. Florida: 5,656

43. Illinois: 6,856

44. Pennsylvania: 7,101

45. Connecticut: 7,460

46. New Jersey: 7,480

47. Ohio: 7,737

48. Massachusetts: 8,773

49. New York: 13,602

50. Texas: 14,451

51. California: 44,076