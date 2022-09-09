Walgreens in the headlines: 6 updates

Walgreens has made two significant acquisitions since Aug. 10.

Six Walgreens updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. Giant companies like Amazon, CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart are all looking to primary care and physicians amid an increasingly consolidating industry.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance tapped Hsiao Wang as its senior vice president and CIO Sept. 8. Mr. Wang succeeds Francesco Tinto, who was Walgreens' CIO for three years.

3. Retail pharmacy and healthcare giant Walgreens Boots Alliance has completed a majority share acquisition of home healthcare company CareCentrix. CareCentrix is valued at approximately $800 million; Walgreens acquired a 55 percent majority of the company with a $330 million investment. CareCentrix will continue to operate as an independent entity and maintain its own corporate leadership structure.

4. Walgreens Boots Alliance has selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Ms. Jackson is currently Walgreens' vice president of federal government relations and will transition to the new position Oct. 1.

5. Walgreens is offering bonuses up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid a workforce shortage. Job postings in every state include a bonus, most between $30,000 and $50,000. The job postings also specify a minimum tenure to be eligible for the bonus, usually about a year.

6. Save Mart, a grocery store chain concentrated in California and Nevada, will shutter its 89 pharmacies and move its services to Walgreens. The company, which operates in store names including Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, was bought by private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management in March after being family-owned for about 70 years.