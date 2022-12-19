UPMC launching new ambulatory services division

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is launching a new division of community and ambulatory services to expand access to ASC services, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the health system.

Three executives will lead the new division, including president Diane Holder, chief medical officer Bob Edwards, MD, and operations lead Mark Sevco.

Ms. Holder, president and chief executive officer of UPMC Health Plan and president of the insurance services division, and Dr. Edwards, chair and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at University of Pittsburgh, will also retain their current roles, while Mr. Sevco, currently president of several UPMC hospitals, will transfer exclusively to the new ASC division.