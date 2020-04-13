Tower Surgical Partners opens ASCs to Maryland, New Jersey clinicians — 3 insights

Rockville, Md.-based Tower Surgical Partners opened the doors to its ASCs in Rockville and Secaucus, N.J. to clinicians looking to perform urgent surgeries.

What you should know:

1. The ASC management company welcomes clinicians performing gynecology, urology, pain management and general surgery procedures.

2. CMS is allowing select inpatient procedures to be performed in the outpatient setting to free up spaces in hospitals to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

3. Tower Surgical Partners was formed in 2015. It manages two ASCs and has plans to develop more.

