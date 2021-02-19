Top ASC articles — Where physician compensation is increasing, 6 ASC closures in 2020 and more

Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of Feb. 15-19:

1. New Hampshire orthopedic practice closing after hospital drops 17-year service agreement



2. Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians



3. Will more payers buy ASCs?



4. Who's interested in buying Gastro Health, at what valuation & what it could all mean



5. Orthopedic surgeon pay hits $500K, 3 more notes



6. 6 ASC, practice closures in the last year



7. Outpatient spine surgery and ASC ownership: 8 things to know



8. San Diego VA allegedly removed extra tissue from patients for research without consent



9. 11 cities where compensation is increasing: Physicians Thrive



10. Jax Spine & Pain Center to break ground on $25M outpatient facility, medical office building

