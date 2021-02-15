11 cities where compensation is increasing: Physicians Thrive

Physicians Thrive released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," providing an array of salary information.

The financial planning company used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, Doximity's "2019 Physician Compensation Report," information from salary.com, Merrit Hawkins' "2019 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" and Medscape's "2020 Compensation Overview."

Here are 11 cities where compensation is increasing, along with percent increase:

1. Seattle: 15 percent

2. Hartford, Conn.: 13 percent

3. Riverside, Calif.: 12 percent

4. Cincinnati: 12 percent

5. Baltimore: 10 percent

6. Bridgeport, Conn.: 9 percent

7. Rochester, N.Y.: 9 percent

9. Ann Arbor, Mich.: 9 percent

10. Washington, D.C.: 8 percent*

10. Atlanta: 8 percent*

*Tied for 10th

