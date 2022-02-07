Top 10 states for malpractice suits

Listen
Indiana was the leading state for malpractice lawsuits, according to Medscape's "Malpractice Report 2021."
The report includes responses from more than 4,300 physicians in 29 specialties and was published Nov. 19.
Here are the 10 states with the most malpractice suits:
- Indiana: 64 percent
- New York: 61 percent
- Pennsylvania: 61 percent
- Illinois: 59 percent
- New Jersey: 59 percent
- South Carolina: 58 percent
- Louisiana: 57 percent
- Tennessee: 56 percent
- North Carolina: 55 percent
- Maryland: 54 percent