This state has 0 orthopedic ASCs

Vermont, which has the second-lowest population in the U.S., has the fewest number of orthopedic ASCs: zero.

Its neighbor, New Hampshire, has 28 orthopedic ASCs statewide, making for a 20.33 rate per million residents — the second-highest in the nation. New Hampshire and Vermont both have certificate of need laws, but New Hampshire's doesn't regulate new ASC construction.

New Hampshire seems to be an orthopedic ASC haven in the region.

Vermont's neighbors to the south and west, Massachusetts and New York, have the fifth and sixth lowest orthopedic ASC per capita rates, respectively. Maine has the fourth-lowest rate.

In Becker's debut ranking of all 50 states for private practice physicians, Vermont again came in last place. The state claims the nation's least-competitive individual insurance market and the second-most physicians per capita.