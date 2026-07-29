California urology group joins PE-backed Unio

Golden Gate Urology has entered a partnership with Unio Specialty Care, a portfolio company of Triton Pacific Capital Partners, according to a July 29 announcement from Physician Growth Partners (PGP), which served as Golden Gate’s exclusive financial advisor on the deal.

The partnership brings together Golden Gate Urology, a 13-physician practice with six locations across the San Francisco Bay Area, and Unio Specialty Care, a multispecialty platform that delivers gastroenterology, urology and radiation oncology services to more than 500,000 patients annually across 57-plus locations in California.

The deal is PGP’s 10th completed urology transaction and reflects continued investor appetite for scaled, physician-led practices in highly regulated markets such as California, according to the firm.

“Robert and the PGP team brought a rare combination of deep industry knowledge, strategic judgment, responsiveness, and genuine commitment to our physicians and our long-term goals,” said Daniel Oberlin, MD, a urologist and partner at Golden Gate Urology. “PGP was an indispensable partner in helping us identify the right organization, negotiate an outstanding outcome, and successfully reach the finish line.”

PGP has advised on more than 90 healthcare transactions nationwide, spanning physician services, outpatient and ambulatory care, dental services, post-acute and behavioral health, and healthcare support and outsourced services.

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