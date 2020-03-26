Texas emergency center CEO calls on state to help get freestanding ERs recognized by CMS

Cypress-based Texas Emergency Care Center CEO Rhonda Sandel wants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to tell President Donald Trump that CMS should reimburse freestanding emergency centers for providing care to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare patients.

What you should know:

1. Freestanding emergency centers must treat all patients that seek care, but because they are not recognized by CMS, they do not receive reimbursement for treating government-insured patients.

2. Texas has more than 200 freestanding emergency care centers, which have a combined 1,550 beds.

3. Ms. Sandel said the reimbursement change would allow the centers to "fully support hospital ERs and the local communities like we did during Hurricane Harvey."

