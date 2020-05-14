Surgery center reopens at temporary location after tornado

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based East Brainerd Oral Surgery began seeing patients again at a temporary location May 11, the Chattanoogan reports.

What you should know:

1. The practice sustained major structural and water damage at its main location because of an April 12 tornado.

2. The group opened a temporary location a mile from its main office while it is being renovated.

3. The new space has six fully enclosed surgical rooms, which'll allow the practice to continue to see patients during its "busiest season."

