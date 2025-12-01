Illinois physician charged with more than $1M in Medicaid, Medicare fraud

A physician in River Forest, Ill., has been charged with stealing more than $1 million in payments from Medicaid and Medicare.

Mohammad Khamis, MD, received Medicaid and Medicare payments totaling over $1 million for prescriptions he did not render to patients, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

Dr. Khamis owned and operated four medical practices and four pharmacies in Chicago. He then submitted payments for medical services that he claimed to perform, but he was out of the country.

The services were actually performed by a student from Dr. Khamis’ non-certified medical school in Bosnia, the Illinois attorney general’s office said. The student, who was not licensed, acted as a physician and examined patients while Dr. Khamis was out of the U.S.

Dr. Khamis is charged with six counts of theft, one count of money laundering, one count of managed healthcare fraud, one count of vendor fraud and two counts of forgery, the release said.