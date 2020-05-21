Several New York surgery centers reopen

Several surgery centers in Syracuse, N.Y., have restarted elective procedures after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an order allowing ASCs to do so in certain counties, Syracuse.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Hospitals were allowed to resume elective procedures two weeks ago.

2. Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists and Specialty Surgery Center of CNY in Liverpool, N.Y., both announced their intentions to resume elective procedures.

3. SOS will begin procedures May 26, while Specialty Surgery Center began performing procedures May 20.

4. Reopened centers have to follow a strict set of safety guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.