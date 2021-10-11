Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson undergoes procedure at ASC

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson underwent surgery on an injured middle finger at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles Oct. 8.

The surgery, performed by Steven Shin, MD, repaired two injuries in Mr. Wilson's finger, the Seahawks said Oct. 8. No specific timeline was given for Mr. Wilson's return, but he is expected back this season.

Dr. Shin specializes in hand surgery and has previously operated on athletes such as Drew Brees, Mike Trout and Stephen Curry.

The injury occurred in an Oct. 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams.