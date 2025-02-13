Regent Surgical expands C-suite

ASC development and management company Regent Surgical has added two new members to its C-Suite. Kendall Hagood will serve as chief commercial officer, while Riley Orr will serve as chief operating officer.

Ms. Hagood has experience in healthcare operations, strategy and leadership, most recently serving as president of Contessa Health, according to a Feb. 13 press release.

Prior to working at Contessa, Ms. Hagood worked in operations, strategy and corporate development including roles at Vanguard Health Systems in Texas, focusing on service line development, sales and community health programming.

Mr. Orr first joined Regent three years ago and most recently served as senior vice president of operations. Previously, he worked at US Renal Care and multiple ASC management companies, where he oversaw growth strategies, service line development and clinical operations.