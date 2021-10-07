'Private equity investment is a double-edged sword.': What we heard this week

Healthcare providers spoke with Becker's this week on their biggest concerns for winter and private equity investments.

What we heard this week:

How private equity will affect ophthalmology ASCs: Q&A with Robert Nelson

Robert Nelson. Executive director of Island Eye Surgicenter (Westbury, N.Y.): Within the ophthalmology specialty, private equity investment has been well established over the past five-plus years. The impact on ASCs for the most part has been positive with regard to streamlining and improving business, accounting, HR and inventory management processes. Where PE is lacking is in its understanding, appreciation and support for the important regulatory, accreditation and clinical requirements essential to the success of ASCs. Their primary focus [understandably so] is to improve profitability to prepare the company for the next transaction.

Staffing & supply chain: ASC leader's key winter concerns

Melissa Hermanson, RN. Administrator of Ambulatory Care Center (Vineland, N.J.): COVID-19 and vaccinations are my biggest worries. It is concerning to see the positive case numbers continue to increase while vaccinations are dropping off. We, as an industry, have been leaders in providing safe, high-quality care, but it is very draining on our resources to have to continue testing, screening and increasing environmental services — especially to our most valuable resource — our committed staff.

I'm also worried about the supply chain. We have already begun to experience backlogs and shortages of essential supplies again. Many manufacturers are down across the country and globally. This, too, will impact us over the winter season.

'Profit-hungry bureaucracy' or 'much-needed capital investment'? How PE will shift the ASC industry

Craig Gold. Administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery (Virginia Beach): Private equity investment is a double-edged sword. On one side, it can provide much-needed capital investment and financial stability into an ASC; on the other, it can create a profit-hungry bureaucracy, which can detract from the clinical autonomy which comes from a traditional physician-owner model. The future of current private equity and venture capital investment trends will depend on which side is sharper.