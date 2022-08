John Green, MD, won Hawaii's gubernatorial primary for the Democratic party on Aug. 13.

Dr. Green will now run against former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, a Republican, in the November general election.

Dr. Green has put six key issues at the forefront of his campaign:

1. Affordable housing

2. Cost of living

3. Homelessness

4. Nurturing children

5. Education

6. Climate change