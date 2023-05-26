Physician specialists who take on the most side gigs

Internal medicine specialists take on the most side gigs outside of their primary work position, while plastic surgeons take on the fewest, according to 2023 physician compensation reports from Medscape based on survey data from more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Percentage of physicians who take on side gigs, per specialty:

Allergy and immunology: 42 percent

Anesthesiology: 35 percent

Cardiology: 35 percent

Critical care: 53 percent

Dermatology: 35 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 45 percent

Emergency medicine: 53 percent

Family medicine: 34 percent

Gastroenterology: 32 percent

General surgery: 38 percent

HIV/Infectious diseases: 54 percent

Internal medicine: 61 percent

Nephrology: 37 percent

Neurology: 43 percent

OB-GYN: 38 percent

Oncology: 35 percent

Ophthalmology: 31 percent

Orthopedics: 41 percent

Otolaryngology: 33 percent

Pathology and lab medicine: 29 percent

Pediatrics: 33 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 42 percent

Plastic surgery: 21 percent

Psychiatry: 36 percent

Public health: 33 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 53 percent

Radiology: 37 percent

Rheumatology: 46 percent

Urology: 36 percent