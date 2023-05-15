Physician pay by setting

Although the mean annual wage among all physicians is $251,990, that can vary based on factors including experience, practice setting and more, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
In hospitals, the mean annual salary of physicians is $112,210, whereas physicians working out of an office earn a mean annual salary of $102,400.
Here is a overview of the average pay of physicians in different medical settings by percentile:
|
Practice setting
|
Mean annual salary
|
Average salary among 10th percentile
|
Average salary among 25th percentile
|
Median annual salary
|
Average salary among 75th percentile
|
Average salary among 90th percentile
|
Physician's office
|
$281,640
|
$102,400
|
$171,910
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Outpatient care centers
|
$274,120
|
$112,210
|
$185,620
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Hospitals
|
$211,380
|
$63,010
|
$66,670
|
$171,030
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Specialty hospitals
|
$273,470
|
$66,440
|
$107,060
|
$233,480
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200