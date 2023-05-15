Physician pay by setting

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Although the mean annual wage among all physicians is $251,990, that can vary based on factors including experience, practice setting and more, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

In hospitals, the mean annual salary of physicians is $112,210, whereas physicians working out of an office earn a mean annual salary of $102,400.

Here is a overview of the average pay of physicians in different medical settings by percentile:

 Practice setting 

Mean annual salary

 Average salary among 10th percentile 

 Average salary among 25th percentile 

 Median annual salary 

 Average salary among 75th percentile 

 Average salary among 90th percentile 

 Physician's office 

$281,640

$102,400

$171,910

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Outpatient care centers

$274,120

$112,210

$185,620

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Hospitals

$211,380

$63,010

$66,670

$171,030

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Specialty hospitals

$273,470

$66,440

$107,060

$233,480

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

