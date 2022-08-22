Physician bad behavior on social media: 6 report findings

Eighty-one percent of physicians see their colleagues making inappropriate comments about themselves, friends or politics on social media, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Behaving Badly" report.
Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they have experienced in recent years.
Here's how physicians answered the "What kind of bad physician behavior have you seen on social media?":
- Making inappropriate comments about themselves, friends, politics, etc.: 81 percent
- Posting inappropriate pictures of themselves unrelated to patients: 36 percent
- Posting inappropriate comments about patients: 31 percent
- Posting sexually suggestive material: 16 percent
- Posting inappropriate pictures of patients: 15 percent
- None of the above: 4 percent