Ohio orders hospitals to postpone elective surgeries — with 4 exceptions

Ohio hospitals will be required to postpone most elective surgeries and procedures under a new mandate from the Ohio Department of Health, Fox19Now.com reports.

Four things to know:

1. Surgeries and procedures must be delayed after the end of business March 18, except when a delay:

Poses a threat to the patient's life

Could cause permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system

Causes risk of metastasis or staging progression

Could cause the patient's condition to severely worsen

2. Under the mandate, only individuals essential to performing a surgery or procedure are permitted to be in patient care areas where personal protective equipment is required.

3. The mandate is meant to conserve personal protective equipment, which is in "critically short" supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimated amount of personal protective equipment that Ohio healthcare workers need is equal to the amount currently available nationally.

4. Hospitals and outpatient surgery providers must establish internal plans to ensure they're postponing procedures and conserving personal protective equipment in accordance with the state guidelines.

More articles on ASCs:

How CMS is handling the COVID-19 outbreak — 4 new measures

Arizona CRNA arrested for alleged narcotics theft at ASC, health system

ASCs will likely pick up more procedures when coronavirus subsides: 5 must-reads this week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.