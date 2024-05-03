Number of ASCs in the best states for physicians

There are 20 ASCs in Montana, which was found to be the best state for physicians to practice by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the best and worst states for physicians, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 19 key metrics, considering factors including the average annual wage of physicians, the number of hospitals per capita and the quality of the public hospital system. The full methodology can be found here.

Montana earned a total score of 71.46 out of 100. By comparison, Hawaii, found to be the worst state, earned a score of 40.65.

Here are the 10 states found to be the best for physicians along with the number of Medicare-certified ASCs in each:

Note: Data on the number of ASCs in each state was collected from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

1. Montana: 20

2. South Dakota: 15

3. Nebraska: 78

4. Utah: 48

5. Indiana: 134

6. Minnesota: 83

7. Wisconsin: 75

8. Idaho: 54

9. Iowa: 30

10. Louisiana: 89