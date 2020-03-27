New York hospital turning ASC into 75-bed surge facility

Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital is converting its ASC into a COVID-19 treatment facility, the Olean Times Herald reports.

OGH's Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center in Olean will become a 75-bed emergency hospital addition by April 1.

OGH will also begin requiring all employees to wear masks. As of March 26, the hospital had a five- to eight-day supply of masks and other personal protective equipment, an executive told Olean Times Herald reporters.

