New Jersey physician convicted in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme 

A New Jersey rheumatologist was convicted by a federal jury for defrauding Medicare and other insurers, the Justice Department said in a March 8 statement.

Alice Chu, who owned and operated a rheumatology practice in Clifton, N.J., billed Medicare and commercial insurers for infusion medication that her practice never purchased between 2010 and 2019, according to court documents and trial evidence. Also during that time period, she fraudulently billed millions of dollars for allergy services patients did not need.

Ms. Chu was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and five counts of healthcare fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count.